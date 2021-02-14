Another messy morning: Icy roads cause accidents across Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Patches of ice from freezing drizzle and fog have created another mess for drivers across the area.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay map showed several traffic accidents to the south and east of downtown Nashville Sunday morning.
In Mt. Juliet, police reported multiple crashes across the city, calling driving conditions hazardous. Officers there responded to accidents on I-40, Mt. Juliet Rd. and various side streets. Police closed North Greenhill Rd. near Green Hill High School due to ice.
Temperatures Sunday morning lingered in the low 20s, with a Winter Storm Watch set to go into effect for all of Middle Tennessee in the evening.
