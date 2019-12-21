Anonymous donor drops gold coin into Salvation Army Red Kettle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Salvation Army got somewhat of a “Miracle Moment of Christmas” this past week.

A one-ounce gold coin was found in a Red Kettle.

The coin is estimated to be valued at nearly $1,300.

Area Commander, Major Ethan Frizzell says the coin was pulled from a kettle in Williamson County, and is the first gold coin found in the Nashville Area in recent memory.

“It’s always a wonderful surprise to find one and truly speaks to the generosity of our community. We are honored that someone believes in our mission to this level. This one coin will fund 1 month of food and shelter for a person in need through our Quality of Life Supportive Housing program,” states Major Frizzell.

In addition to the one-ounce coin, a gold charm worth $90 was found earlier in the season.

Despite the generosity of those anonymous donors, The Salvation Army still finds itself in a sizable deficit and needs the communities help to reach their goal of $365,000 before New Year’s Day.

You can provide the support for someone who needs to change their lives by donating.

People can still give to Red Kettles at more than 30 locations around Nashville and surrounding communities through December 24th.