Animals give Christmas trees one last purpose at an Illinois zoo

BROOKFIELD, IL (CNN) — By mid-January — most everyone has taken down their holiday decorations.

But an Illinois zoo is putting some back up — kind of.

Check out these reindeer playing with some trees that were on display during December.

Whirl — the Amur tiger — was especially excited about hers.

Maybe that’s because it was adorned with chunks of meat!

About 650 trees were decorated by various organizations for the Brookfield Zoo.

Most of those were mulched to be used by grounds keepers throughout the park.