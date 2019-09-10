Animal rescue scrambling, after payroll company reverses paychecks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bella, a 3-year-old spunky Newfoundland, has quite a story.

She was abandoned at a vet’s office and rescued by the nonprofit group Agape Animal Rescue three years ago.

She would soon after be fostered, then adopted by Executive Director, Tanya Willis. She is one of 1400 success stories, that are now briefly put on pause.

“This has slowed down our ability to save lives,” explained Tanya.

The issues started on Thursday, with employees telling Tanya their recent payments from MyPayrollHR were reversed.

“An employee called and said, hey Tonya I have a reversal on my paycheck in my account,” she explained. “Is there something going on?”

The problem spread across Agape, with Tanya and all employees’ accounts much lighter, some way was overdrawn against their will.

This situation spreads across all four-thousand plus MyPayrollHR Businesses.

The New York based company would explain in an email that due to “unforeseen circumstances”, payroll transactions would stop:

“Dear Client: We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, we are no longer able to process any further payroll transactions. Please find alternative methods for processing your payrolls. For any payroll batches submitted during this week, including any payroll reversals from last week, please be prepared to find an alternative method to pay employees. We are working to release any funds that are in transit as a result of this matter. We will provide you with updates via this medium as we receive them.”

Calls for complaints fell all involved.

“All of a sudden every time you called, it was just a message saying nobody could help you,” said Tanya.

More check reversals and random withdrawals would follow. In fact, one employee faced an account overdrawn by nearly a million dollars.

Agape, for the moment, is pausing dog intake. They’ve since severed their ties with MyPayrollHR, while advising employees to close their current bank accounts.

They’re now calling for donations, to get their operation back on track.

Businesses that have complaints with MyPayroll, are urged to file a complaint with the BBB here.

New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, is now calling on the Department of Financial Services to investigate MyPayrollHR.