Animal Rescue Corps rescues nearly 50 dogs from abandoned Carthage home

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Animal Corps partnered with ‘Waggin Tails local rescue organization to rescue 48 dogs from an abandoned home in Carthage Tennessee.

According to authorities, the dogs were living in deplorable conditions and around a single-family residence.

Many of the dogs were inside the home which contained large amounts of feces, urine-soaked floors and furniture, and high levels of ammonia gas. The remainder of the animals were running loose around the debris-strewn property. All of the dogs were suffering in this dangerous environment; exhibiting physical conditions such as anemia, emaciation, eye injuries and infections, internal and external parasites, hair loss, skin infections, respiratory distress and infections, pregnancies, and other untreated injuries. The remains of at least 10 deceased animals were also found on the property.

“We’ve been pushing our team hard the past couple of weeks,” said ARC Executive Director, Tim Woodward. “But when we got this urgent call for help, we knew we had to assist. Time was of the essence for these animals as indicated by a large number of the deceased animals.



Jessica Cocke, co-founder, Waggin’ Tails, said “We are a small group trying to make a difference in a county with zero animal services. We are so grateful for the cooperation of the Smith County Sherrif’s Office and Animal Rescue Corps for helping us address this urgent situation.”



Representatives with ARC and Waggin Tails reported that all of the animals rescued Saturday are now in ARC’s care at ARC’s Rescue Operations Center in Lebanon.