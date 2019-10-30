Animal Control removes dogs, cat from ‘deplorable conditions’

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Animal Control and police removed three dogs and a cat from a home in “deplorable condition.”

According to police, an investigation determined the animals’ welfare could be in danger.

Animal Control and detectives responded to a home park in Greenhill Trailer Park Wednesday and found the animals in very poor health.

They have removed the animals who are currently being treated by veterinarians.

Police say the resident is cooperating with authorities. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.