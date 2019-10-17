Breaking News
First vaping-related death reported in Nashville

Anheuser-Busch accuses MillerCoors of stealing recipes

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
81695920_1517262932239

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 15: SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev products are offered for sale on September 15, 2014 in Chicago. Illinois. Share of SABMiller have surged to an all-time high today on speculation of a takeover bid by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MILKWAUKEE, Wisconsin (AP) — Anheuser-Busch is suing MillerCoors over its confidential recipes for Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

In a heavily redacted court filing Thursday, Anheuser-Busch claims MillerCoors illegally obtained the recipes through one of its employees, who used to work for Anheuser-Busch.

Anheuser-Busch says MillerCoors wanted the recipes because it was planning to retaliate for Anheuser-Bush’s Super Bowl ads, which chided MillerCoors for brewing beer using corn syrup.

Anheuser-Busch seeks damages from MillerCoors.

The filing was the latest in a legal fight that began in March. MillerCoors sued Anheuser-Busch over the corn syrup ad campaign, which it says is false and misleading.

Last month, a federal judge in Milwaukee ruled in MillerCoors’ favor and ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using packaging that implies rival contain corn syrup. Anheuser-Busch is appealing that ruling.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar