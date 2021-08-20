Anger in Bedford Co. courtroom as mom faces man accused of trying to kill her daughter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Anger overwhelmed a Bedford County courtroom Friday as a man facing attempted murder charges appeared for his first time.

Sam Rich faces charges for shooting “Gracie” Perryman in the face, while he is also being questioned in the murder of her former boyfriend Will Warner. The parents of both victims were in the courtroom Friday.

“Just anger, anger,” is how Gracie’s mother Chanda Scott said she felt.

Shackled and in the standard striped jail attire, Rich made his first court appearance since Perryman made the 911 call saying she was shot at a home in Shelbyville last week.

“Her first words were my name is Gracie Perryman, I’ve just been shot in the face by Sam Rich,” her mom explained of the call.

Fragments from the bullet are still in Perryman’s face as she looks to make a full recovery. Her mom said she is left with irreparable emotional damage, but she is praising God that her daughter is still alive.

“Oh I want justice and I’m so grateful that my daughter is here to make sure it’s served and tell exactly what happened,” stated Scott.

Rich is accused of shooting Perryman at Warner’s home and stealing his car. Warner was found murdered in West Nashville just hours after Perryman was shot. Rich is also being questioned by TBI in Warner’s investigation.

“You know luckily Gracie is alive to help out with the rest of the investigation as far as Will Warner is involved and all of that, but she’s going to be able to look him in the eye and say he is the one that try to kill me and shot me in the face,” said Scott.

Warner’s parents were also in the courtroom Friday. His mom, Christy, making direct eye contact with the man they believe murdered their 22-year-old son.

“I just felt evil creeping in my body. I’ve felt God’s grace up until today when I saw him. I just felt the evil that came with it and I don’t even know how to describe that, but those are the words I use to define it, just pure evil,” Warner told News 2.

Rich appeared before a special judge out of Rutherford County, as his father serves as a Bedford County judge.

A court date for a preliminary hearing was set for September.

Rich’s parole was revoked and his attorney said he will be taken back to the Tennessee Department of Correction within the next few days.