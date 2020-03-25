1  of  35
Closings
Angela Boswell, William McCloud cited for shoplifting at Kingsport Walmart, banned from stores

by: Murry Lee

Left to right: Angela Boswell, William McCloud. (Photos: Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The grandmother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell and her boyfriend were cited for shoplifting on Thursday at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport.

According to court documents, officers from the Kingsport Police Department were called to the Walmart in the 3200 block of Fort Henry Drive around 5:43 p.m. on Thursday evening.

When officers arrived, loss prevention personnel at the store already had Angela Boswell and William McCloud in custody, according to the citation.

The document stated loss prevention workers told officers that Angela and McCloud had approached the register with a cart full of items, which they failed to pay for.

Angela and McCloud then attempted to leave the store before being stopped by loss prevention.

The total value of the merchandise that they attempted to leave with was $45.02, according to the citation.

McCloud and Angela were both issued a citation for shoplifting and have been banned from all Walmart properties for life.

The two left the scene on foot, according to the citation.

You can read the full citation below:

