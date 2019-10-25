Andy Griffith’s Mayberry comes to Granville, TN for the Granville Scarecrow Festival

Granville, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you are a fan of the classic Andy Griffith Show, you may want to check out Tennessee’s largest scarecrow festival in Granville, Tennessee in Jackson county. Saturday is the last day of the festival, and with a possible break in the rain for a while, you might enjoy seeing the scarecrow versions of the characters from one of TV’s most iconic shows.

From sheriff Andy Taylor himself with Barney Fife and the classic sheriff’s car to the gossiping Floyd the barber in front of his shop, they’re all there. Even the Mayberry town drunk “Otis” who checks himself into the jail every Saturday night will greet you in Granville.

Featuring over 100 real-life scarecrows and over 300 traditional scarecrows, the entire town has been turned into Mayberry with each business and home representing a Mayberry scene with characters in front of the buildings.

The event is open Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pick up your scarecrow guide at 1880 Sutton General Store and follow the guide as you walk up the street.

For more information call 931-653-4151 or visit The Scarecrow Festival website.