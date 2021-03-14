Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to celebrate Jackson’s 254th birthday

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There will be a celebration at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage for Jackson’s 254th birthday on Monday, March 15.

There will be an array of special speakers, a wreath-laying ceremony, and the return of ‘The Duel’ an address from the Hermitage mansion balcony.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Major General Jeffrey H. Holmes, the Adjutant General of Tennessee and Andrew Jackson VI, the great-great-great grandson of Jackson and his wife Rachel will attend the events.

Half-price admission will be available Monday for grounds passes and General’s Tour tickets.

Schedule of events:

Children’s activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. adjacent to the Education Building.

An address from the balcony of the Hermitage mansion at 10:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m.

The presidential wreath-laying ceremony with Gov. Lee, Andrew Jackson VI and the Tennessee National Guard at 11 a.m. at Jackson’s Tomb in the garden.

The Lafayette Trail marker dedication at 1:30 p.m. outside the Andrew Jackson Center.

The Duel, the award-winning interactive presentation that answers questions about historic duels and includes a dueling presentation by historic interpreters, will take place throughout the day on the grounds of The Hermitage.

To learn more, click here.