NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Metro police officer Andrew Delke waived his right to parole before the parole board Monday morning after spending six months in jail for fatally shooting Daniel Hambrick.

Delke took a plea deal in July after he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter. He appeared for the hearing from jail where he is serving a three-year sentence.

Andrew Delke and Daniel Hambrick

During the plea deal, Delke admitted he was responsible for taking Hambrick’s life from his family and not a day goes by without him thinking about those actions. In the courtroom in July, an attorney for Hambrick’s family read a statemen, urging the judge to reject the plea deal, which is when things began to unravel.

Vickie Hambrick, Daniel Hambrick’s mother, screamed at Delke and said she hated him. She lunged at District Attorney Glenn Funk and everyone was escorted out of the courtroom.

In court Monday, Hambrick’s family expressed confusion about the parole hearing.

“If it was my son, if the table was turned, y’all would have gave him life in prison without parole and without no hearing, no bail or anything. Y’all would have thrown away the key on a Black man and I don’t think that’s fair at all,” said Vickie Hambrick.

Surveillance video captured the shooting as it unfolded in June 2018. Delke shot and killed Hambrick during a chase in North Nashville. Delke was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Delke’s review was more of a formality as conditions of his plea agreement state he will not take parole and will not be released early. He was sentenced to three years in jail and with his previous credits, Delke should be released in about a year.