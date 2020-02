CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Army veteran who is giving back to former soldiers in the Clarksville area is going to the super bowl. Staff sergeant Dustin Maxfield served 16 years in the Army, including at Fort Campbell.

He now runs the Sheep Dog Initiative, providing help to homeless veterans. This week, he was honored for his work with a trip to the Super Bowl. That’s courtesy of the American Legion, USAA and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.