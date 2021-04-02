Amtrak route from Nashville to Atlanta? Could be in the works

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amtrak is stirring up conversation nationwide. They have released an aspirational plan to expand their routes, including one from Nashville to Atlanta.

“It is not a plan that is at all prescriptive,” said Marc Magliari, Public Relations manager for Amtrak. “It’s visionary and it’s advisory. And, if Tennessee wants to talk to us about service from Nashville south to Atlanta, we think that’s a great idea!”

This week, Amtrak released a detailed map suggesting new routes across major cities nationwide. It is meant to spark conversation between state and city leaders.

“Last year, we testified before the legislature,” said Magliari. “In fact, one of the chambers of the Tennessee legislature passed a bill calling for a study of Amtrak service in Tennessee and in Nashville specifically. Unfortunately, that bill, because of the pandemic, wasn’t heard in the other chamber.”

President Joe Biden has proposed a $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan that allots some $80 billion dollars to expanding rail service. With that, Amtrak officials say it’s a great time to reignite the idea of adding a route in Nashville.

In a short statement to News 2, TDOT officials say they are looking at the details of the plan closely, but “at this time it is just a proposal, and it will take some time to gain a full understanding of the legislation and its full impact.”

Amtrak’s vision is a 15-year plan. In that time frame, they hope to add millions of passengers and break down barriers in transportation.