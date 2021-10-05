Amid TikTok vandalism trend, Williamson County student gives back to custodial staff

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County high school sophomore is stepping up to reward those impacted by the recent wave of vandalism at schools sparked by social media challenges.

Keri Daniels is a volleyball player at Ravenwood High School. She wanted to recognize the custodial staff who have had to work long hours to clean up the mess left behind after the TikTok that encourages students to steal and damage items from schools and post images of them on social media.

(Courtesy: Reggie Mason)

So she took the idea to her moon and soon school administrators and her volleyball teammates got involved and together they raised $1,200.

Keri helped organie a special dinner for the custodial staff on Friday to let them know they are appreicated.

“It really like like touched me in the heart and it was kind of emotional in the beginning because, I just, I felt so bad for them and seeing them happy in their smile on their faces. They don’t get to see their families as much because they’re always at the school cleaning so just really touched me,” explained Keri.

Moving forward, Keri believes gestures like hers will make a difference at her school.

“If more people saw it and seen their faces, it would make an immediate change but I think from just going around the school, people are going to start changing and getting better for themselves,” said Keri.

The group raised enough money for the meal and were able to present each staff member with a $135 gift card.

Needless to say, Keri’s parents are extremely proud of her efforts.