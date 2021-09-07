American Red Cross sets deadline for flood victims seeking assistance

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The American Red Cross announced a late September deadline for flood victims needing assistance.

Middle Tennesseans whose homes were impacted by August flooding have until September 20 to register for assistance with caseworkers.

The Red Cross has developed a phone line specifically for Tennessee residents seeking assistance. Anyone needing help can call 833-583-3114 for assistance. When calling, flood victims should select the “Middle Tennessee Floods” option and leave their name, number, email address, and their pre-disaster home address.

You can donate by calling 1800-Red-Cross.