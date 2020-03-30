American Red Cross further extends financial assistance deadline due to recent Middle Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Red Cross officials said they’ve further extended the deadline for emergency financial assistance for those whose homes had major damage due to recent tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

The extended deadline to file an application is now on Tuesday, April 7.

We want to make sure that everyone whose home or apartment that suffered major damage or was destroyed has an opportunity to file an application with the Red Cross for financial assistance. If the damage to their home falls into this category and they have not yet contacted the Red Cross, they should make a phone call today if at all possible. Kevin Watt, Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross Nashville Area



Homeowners or home renters who had damage can find out if they are qualified by completing an application by calling 800-RED-CROSS.

Additional forms of assistance can be found here.