American Jazz cruise ship dislodged from Lake Barkley

LAKE BARKLEY, Ky. (WKRN) — A cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley for more than a week has been dislodged from a sand bar. 

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a third-party company was brought in to pump fuel out of the ship in an effort to make it lighter.  

Friday, crews were on the water attaching cables in order to lift the vessel off of the sandbar. 

Twenty-seven crew members remained on board after 120 passengers and other crew members were disembarked last week. 

The American Jazz was on a seven-night Music Cities Cruise from Memphis to Nashville. The ship got stuck on the sandbar the afternoon of July 7. 

