NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol?

Auditions for next season are already underway and there are two opportunities to try out in Tennessee.

American Idol contestant Uche Ndubizu stopped by Good Morning Nashville as part of the show’s Idol on the Road tour.

Auditions will be held Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Knoxville Convention Center and Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. Auditions start at 9 a.m.