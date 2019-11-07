American Girl catalog features model with Down syndrome

Ivy Kimble, a 4-year-old girl with Down syndrome from Chicago, was included in an October American Girl product catalogue.

This may be the first time American Girl included a model with Down syndrome in its advertising.

The October American Girl catalogue shows off what’s new in the world of accessories and products in time for the holidays.

Ivy models a matching red dress along with another child and an American Girl baby doll.

Ivy’s mom, Kristin Kimble, told ABC Chicago Affiliate WLS in an interview that including children with Down syndrome in print is one step toward better representation overall.

“I have four girls and to have one of them in the [American Girl] catalogue is every mother’s dream,” Kristin Kimble said, adding: