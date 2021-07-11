American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis because of disruptive passenger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An American Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis on Saturday morning after a passenger became disruptive, according to the airline.

A spokesperson with American Airlines told WREG flight 1071 with service from Los Angeles to Atlanta was diverted to Memphis due to a disruptive passenger.

The flight landed safely at Memphis International Airport, and law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival. The disruptive passenger exited the aircraft with authorities, and the flight departed for Atlanta shortly after.

MAPD took one passenger into custody and transported him to Regional One Medical Center and the Memphis Mental Health Institute for evaluation.

The aircraft is an A321 with 166 passengers and a crew of six.