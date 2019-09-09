America is running out of White Claw Hard Seltzer

(CNN) – A big problem is bubbling up for the nation’s top hard seltzer brand.

White Claw Seltzer, which is an industry leader, says there’s a nationwide shortage of the popular drink.

The company suggests it became the victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than it expected.

White Claw sales spiked by almost 300 percent in July, compared to the same month last year.

The company says it’s working to increase its supply – but no word yet on when store shelves will be restocked fully.

