Ambulance involved in crash with SUV in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An ambulance was involved in a crash with an SUV in Midtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue.

Charlotte Pk and 28th Avenue North shutdown after accident involving ambulance and another vehicle. One person inside the ambulance that was hit had to be put on another ambulance. Working to get more information. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/v33GCE3y7Q — WKRN Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) December 24, 2019

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the crash. That person was transferred to another ambulance and driven away from the scene.

The driver of the SUV and EMTs from the ambulance all told News 2 they were not injured in the crash.

The roadway was closed to traffic but one lane has since reopened.

Here is a look seconds after the accident on Charlotte Avenue and 28th Ave North. Ambulance and vehicle left smoking. 3 people in ambulance, 1 person in vehicle. One person being transported had to be removed from damaged ambulance and placed in another. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/uNp9uEqAcS — WKRN Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) December 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.