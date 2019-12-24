Ambulance involved in crash with SUV in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An ambulance was involved in a crash with an SUV in Midtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue.
The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the crash. That person was transferred to another ambulance and driven away from the scene.
The driver of the SUV and EMTs from the ambulance all told News 2 they were not injured in the crash.
The roadway was closed to traffic but one lane has since reopened.
