AMBER Alert Update: TBI releases new photo of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations released a new photo of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell Sunday evening.

According to prior updates issued in a statement from Saturday, there have been over 300 leads followed since the AMBER Alert was issued for Evelyn Boswell on Wednesday.

Authorities say the number of tips received in connection to the search for Evelyn stands at 375. #TNAMBERAlert

Agents and detectives continue to work around the clock in an effort to find her.

If anyone has information on the case please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

