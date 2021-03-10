AMBER Alert issued for Hamilton County teen missing since 2019

HAMILTON CO., (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing teenager out of Hamilton County. This investigation has been ongoing for more than a year.

This follows a Grand Jury indictment against John Oliver Westbrook. On February 23, Westbrook was indicted on charges including Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to Daphne Westbrook’s October 2019 disappearance.

According to TBI, she was last seen in Chattanooga and did not return home after a visit with her father, John Westbrook, who does not have custody.

TBI believes Westbrook may have traveled to the western part of the country with Daphne. They said he has contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California, and Washington.

TBI said Hamilton County authorities secured a warrant against Westbrook in June 2020 for Custodial Interference. Then, in October, Daphne was placed on the TBI’s Missing Children website.

IMPORTANT TO NOTE: Because Daphne Westbrook is not currently in Tennessee, we will not be requesting @MissingKids to send alerts to cell phones, and will not be asking @myTDOT to utilize interstate signage in Tennessee.



(8/9)#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/xBADTt2Upw — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 10, 2021

The TBI described Westbrook as 6’4”, 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Daphne has been described as 5’3”, 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

TBI said it will not request phone alerts or ask TDOT to add billboard messages because they believe the 17-year-old is not in Tennessee. TBI added in a Twitter message, “We are issuing our AMBER Alert now, because a warrant has been issued for a qualifying crime in Tennessee, and in hopes that – should evidence place her and John in another state – that state will be able to issue an AMBER Alert faster.”



If you see Daphne Westbrook or John Westbrook, or have information about their relationship or disappearance, call 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND