AMBER Alert issued for Texas toddler taken during violent assault

(CNN/WFLA) – An Amber Alert as issued for a 2-year-old Texas girl who was taken by her non-custodial father during a violent assault on Monday.

Authorities say 33-year-old Juan Trevino kicked down the door of his estranged wife’s home, threatened her, then assaulted her.

Trevino grabbed his 2-year-old daughter, Jaya Trevino and ran out of the home, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar said the child received and injury to her head while Trevino was leaving.

“Johnny, if you’re out there and listening to this—give yourself up. Nothing is worth the life of that precious little girl that you got in your custody right now,” Salazar said. “We don’t believe that you want to hurt her, we just want to get her back and safe in one piece an give her medical attention if that what she needs. We know that you’re her dad and that you want her to get that help she needs.”

Jaya Trevino and Juan Trevino

Authorities say Jaya is about 3 feet tall and weighs 26 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a diaper and a pink shirt that said “Big Sister” on it.

Juan Trevino is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos on both arms and a music note tattoo behind his left ear. Trevino was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue Nike shirt, a black jacket, white shoes and a white hat, authorities said.

They were last seen entering a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with the Texas tag MSK 1273.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (210) 335-6000.