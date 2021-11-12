AMBER Alert issued for Robertson County teen, may be with man in KY

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just a day after an Endangered Child Alert was released, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has put out an AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old from Robertson County.

Officials say Faith Threet may be with 44-year-old Kevin Dennis Pitt in the area of Adairville, KY. Pitt is wanted in Robertson County for failure to appear on multiple charges.

Faith was last seen in the area of Cowan Road in Springfield, Tenn. around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Faith is described as follows:

5’2″

130 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Wearing: Dark blue jeans Black mud boots Black hooded sweatshirt



The 17-year-old also has a known medical condition.

Pitt is described as follows:

5’7”

140 lbs

Brown hair

Blue eyes

According to Thursday’s alert, they could be traveling in a 2017 gray Dodge Caravan.

If you know where either of the two are, please call Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 382-6600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.