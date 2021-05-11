AMBER Alert canceled after missing 6-month-old from Roane County found safe, suspect taken into custody

TBI: We’re issuing an AMBER Alert in the search for 6-month-old Lilybet Boyd, who is missing from Roane County.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 6-month-old girl who was reported missing from Roane County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Lilybet Boyd went missing from the Oliver Springs area on Tuesday. The TBI asked Tennesseans to be on the lookout for a 2016 Ford Explorer Lilybet may have been in.

Roughly an hour after TBI issued the AMBER Alert, the bureau reported that Lilybet was found safe. According to the TBI, she was found in Montgomery County after authorities located the vehicle mentioned in the alert.

The baby is safe and a suspect is currently in custody.



Thank you for joining us in holding out hope for this kind of a resolution!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/sMYAybj0oP — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 12, 2021

“Thank you for joining us in holding out hope for this kind of a resolution,” the TBI posted to Twitter.

The agency said one suspect was taken into custody.