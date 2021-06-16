Amber Alert issued for child missing from Hawkins County

Summer Wells, 5, is missing from Hawkins County. She was last seen outside her home on the evening of June 15.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A statewide alert has been issued for a child missing from Hawkins County.

Summer Wells, released by TBI

Summer Wells is 4-feet tall, has blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

Wells, 5, was last seen outside her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening, June 15. Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says Wells was seen walking away from her home on Ben Hill Road around 7 p.m.

The search resumed this morning after being suspended overnight due to the difficulties of searching difficult terrain in the dark. FBI personnel are assisting in the effort.