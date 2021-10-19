AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old Monroe County boy

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a Monroe County boy who authorities believe has been taken by his non-custodial father.

The alert was sent out Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. for 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson.

Matthias is described as follows:

  • White male
  • Three feet tall
  • 50 pounds
  • Blonde hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Last seen wearing red Nike shorts, a red Nike shirt and no shoes

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Matthias may be with his non-custodial father, Tristan Anderson, who has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and first-degree murder.

Tristan is described as follows:

  • White male
  • 22 years old
  • Six feet tall
  • 180 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

Authorities say they could be traveling in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van with Tennessee plates: “DRY 381.”

You are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 442-1212 if you have any information about their whereabouts.

