AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old Monroe County boy

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a Monroe County boy who authorities believe has been taken by his non-custodial father.
The alert was sent out Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. for 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson.
Matthias is described as follows:
- White male
- Three feet tall
- 50 pounds
- Blonde hair
- Blue eyes
- Last seen wearing red Nike shorts, a red Nike shirt and no shoes
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Matthias may be with his non-custodial father, Tristan Anderson, who has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and first-degree murder.
Tristan is described as follows:
- White male
- 22 years old
- Six feet tall
- 180 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Authorities say they could be traveling in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van with Tennessee plates: “DRY 381.”
You are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 442-1212 if you have any information about their whereabouts.