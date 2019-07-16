AMBER Alert issued for 4-month-old abducted from North Carolina daycare

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WFLA) – An AMBER Alert was issued late Monday night for a baby who was reportedly abducted from a daycare in North Carolina.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken by her mother, 22-year-old Juanita Renee Askew of Whiteville, from a daycare near Bladenboro. The name of the facility was not disclosed.

Askew has violent tendencies and is considered dangerous, according to deputies. She is not allowed unsupervised visits with her daughter, who had been placed in a foster home in Bladen County.

Authorities said Askew fled the daycare in a two-door sedan with 30-day tags. The car was dark green, dark gray or black.

Lonnisha was last seen wearing a green and pink onesie with circle designs. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect.

Those with information on their whereabouts should call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.