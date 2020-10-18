MBI: Amber Alert issued for 2 Mississippi boys

PASCAGOULA, MS (WKRN) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an amber alert for two Mississippi boys.

Officials said 6-year-old Kaiden Wall and 2-year-old Kolden Wall are missing. Authorities said the children are with 33-year-old Sarah Caswell, their non-custodial mother.

The vehicle being used is a 2007 silver Audi with an Alabama license plate of 2BA2195.

The vehicle was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Mobile, AL.

If anyone has any information regarding there whereabouts, call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.