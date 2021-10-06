AMBER Alert issued after vehicle stolen with 1-year-old boy inside from Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of Metro Nashville PD for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.
Ishimwe was last seen in a blue Ford Focus in the area of Gallatin Pike, Nashville.
Brandi Rhodes, 33, is suspected of stealing the vehicle with Ishimwe in the back seat from the Inglewood Kroger.
Ishimwe weighs about 20 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, there is no known clothing description or direction of travel.
If you have seen Nolan Ishimwe, or a blue Ford Focus with TN license plate 8R6 6F2, call (615) 862-8600 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.