AMBER Alert continues for Alabama girl kidnapped from birthday party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are searching for an abducted 3-year-old girl.

The Birmingham Police Department made contact with who police believe to be the person of interest in the recently released pictures as well as the vehicle and have detained him for questioning on Sunday night, according to WIAT.

WIAT reported Sunday night that police personnel will be canvassing the area of Shadow Wood Circle in search of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

According to WIAT, Birmingham Police released new pictures of one of the possible abductors on Sunday night.

Kamille”Cupcake” McKinney (Courtesy: Birmingham Police Department)

WIAT reported Sunday afternoon that police updated the description of the abductors to a black man and white woman driving an older model 2001-06 dark-colored Toyota Sequoia with beige trim.

Kamille”Cupcake” McKinney suspect (Courtesy: Birmingham Police Department)

NEW INFO IN 3-YEAR-OLD MISSING GIRL, KAMILLE "CUPCAKE" MCKINNEY, INVESTIGATION: Police are searching for a black man and white woman believed to be driving a 2001-06 dark color Toyota Sequoia with beige trim. https://t.co/fKzlRDhx4U pic.twitter.com/bhdx8LIOWv — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) October 13, 2019

Police said Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was reported abducted from a birthday party at Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 pm on Saturday, October 12.

According to WIAT, Kamille’s father, Dominic McKinney, said her nickname is “Cupcake.”

Police said Kamille is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Kamille was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard prints shorts, and yellow, white, and blue hair bows.

Kamille’s mother, April Thomas, described Kamille as “sweet” and “really lovable,” according to WIAT.

Police said Kamille may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark-colored black or blue SUV possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper, according to a release.

If you have any information regarding Kamille or the people who abducted her, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-0841.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Birmingham Police added a new tip line at 205-297-8413 that is now effective.