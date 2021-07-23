Amazon truck stolen during delivery on Nashville’s Music Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who stole an Amazon truck on Music Row while the driver was making deliveries told investigators he drove it away to prevent it from being taken by someone else, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded Thursday to a report of a vehicle stolen from 18th Avenue South, not far from Grand Avenue.

A warrant states the Amazon employee told police he was delivering packages, when a man jumped into his truck and drove off.

The thief, identified as 37-year-old David Smith, took the delivery truck to a parking garage on 21st Avenue South, where he ditched the vehicle and ran off, according to the police report.

Police said surveillance video showed Smith get into the Amazon truck and exit the vehicle at the parking garage.

When Smith was questioned, the warrant states he explained he saw the truck in the middle of the street with the driver’s side door wide open, so he moved it to prevent it from being stolen.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon on a charge of felony vehicle theft. His bond was set at $5,000.

A booking photo for Smith was not immediately released by law enforcement.