Amazon to bring tech training to some Metro schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amazon is bringing computer science and robotics training to some Metro Nashville Public Schools.

The company’s CEO Jeff Bezos came to Nashville Wednesday and visited with students at Madison Middle School.

He announced Amazon will partner with 21 schools as part of its future engineer program.

In addition to training, each school will also get $10,000 for hardware and field trips.

Amazon will also expand its funding of Intro and AP computer science courses to 45 high schools across the state of Tennessee with three new schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools, according to a release.

Click here to learn more about Amazon’s Future Engineer program.