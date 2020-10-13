Amazon sorting center will bring 1,100 new jobs to La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new Amazon sorting center is coming to La Vergne, according to the Public Information Officer of the city.

The building is located at Park 24 off Bain Drive and Mason Road. It will be 256,000 square feet.

The sorting center will serve to sort packages before being transferred to a delivery station for final delivery for customers.

La Vergne continues to show that its business friendly policies and low taxes attract global leaders to the city. With our diverse workforce and interstate access La Vergne is proud to welcome Amazon’s newest sorting center to Middle TN. Mayor Jason Cole

The new center will provide 1,100 new jobs. The sorting center is hiring both full-time and part-time employees. All positions will pay at least $15 dollars an hour. For more information on applying to these positions, click here.

We are once again elated with Amazon bringing a sortation facility along with 1,100 new jobs to the City of La Vergne. “Amazon’s second investment within the city over the last year will have a major economic impact and adds to the long list of world class companies doing business in La Vergne. Economic Development Specialist Thomas Broeker

