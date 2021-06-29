Amazon fulfillment center opens in Mt. Juliet, brings 1,000+ full-time jobs to Nashville region

Amazon Celebrates Official Launch of New State-of-the-Art Operations Facility in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amazon has officially launched a new fulfillment center in Wilson County.

It’s the company’s first robotics fulfillment center in the county. The facility in Mt. Juliet expands Amazon’s network in Tennessee.

On Sunday, hundreds of new employees joined the more than 25,000 full and part-time Amazon employees already working across the state. They were welcomed by Tennessee Titans cheerleaders, their mascot T-Rac, and Middle Tennessee State University’s mascot, Lightning.

The more than 1,000 full-time employees will work in the multi-level 640,000 square-foot robotic fulfillment center. They will pick, pack and ship customer orders.

Company officials say Amazon will invest more than $300 million in safety projects in 2021. In 2020, the company invested about $11.5 billion in safety measures such as masks, temperature screening, Plexiglas shields, sanitizing products and on-site testing.

“Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver for our customers,” said Rajat Kapoor, general manager of Amazon’s Mt. Juliet fulfillment center. “I’m proud to work for a company that invests in its employees’ futures. My team and I are dedicated to the development of our employees and we are excited to create a safe, engaging, and fun work environment where everyone can grow and succeed.”

Amazon has invested more than $8.9 billion in Tennessee since 2010. Company officials said those investments led to an additional $8.7 billion into Tennessee’s economy from 2010 to 2019.

Positions are still available within the company. Click here to learn more about those positions.