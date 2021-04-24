ALS Association hosts ‘An Evening of Hope’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Chapter of the ALS Association is hosting a virtual event called ‘An Evening of Hope’ on Saturday.

It’s all to support the local fight against ALS.

Officials of the organization ask the public to gather with family to register and tune into a video at 7 p.m. to learn about the fight against the fatal disease.

News 2’s Nikki Burdine will be a part of the program.

The event serves as their annual fundraiser and officials told News 2 they need the community’s support at this crucial time.

“We have several different ways people can support the cause. We have a text to donate, we also have the auction. We have ways for people to give through the auction and just make donations. We also have a golden ticket drawing taking place. They can purchase a golden ticket for $100 and they can be entered into a drawing to win a prize like a solo stove or a backyard outdoor party kit,” said Anne Rawlings, ALS Association, Tennessee Chapter.

You can buy one of those $100 tickets, register to host a party of check out the auction by clicking here.