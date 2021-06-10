Almost 8k new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 7,800 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending June 5 was 7,841, up by more than 1,000 from the previous week when 6,695 new claims were filed.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 50, 054 for the week ending June 5, an increase of 774 from the previous week, when there were 49, 280 continued claims.

A total of 1,196, 377 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14, 2020.