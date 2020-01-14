Allegiant adds 9 new non-stop flights to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Allegiant announced nine new nonstop routes to Nashville International Airport Tuesday and to celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $44.

“The addition of these routes speaks to the overwhelming popularity of Nashville as a destination,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re thrilled that Allegiant can connect so many of our customers to the iconic Music City.”

The new seasonal routes to Nashville International Airport (BNA) include:

Bozeman, Montana via Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) – beginning May 21, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $66.*

Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning May 21, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $55.*

Norfolk, Virginia via Norfolk International Airport (ORF) – beginning May 22, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $44.*

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning May 22, 2020 with fares as low as $44.*

Peoria, Illinois via General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport (PIA) – beginning June 4, 2020 with fares as low as $44.*

Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning June 4, 2020 with fares as low as $44.*

Fargo, North Dakota via Fargo International Airport (FAR) – beginning June 4, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $55.*

Flint, Michigan via Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning June 5, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $55.*

Greensboro, North Carolina via Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) – beginning June 5, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $44.*

The new routes will operate twice-weekly, bringing thousands of passengers to the Nashville area, contributing to visitor spending in the local economy. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“Allegiant continues to increase its air service options to and from Nashville and we appreciate their commitment to this market,” said BNA president and CEO Doug Kreulen. “These additional flight options help keep air fares competitive, serve the increasing travel needs of this region and keep us one of the fastest growing airports in the country.”

