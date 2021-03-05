Alleged truck thief smashes into Nolensville police cruiser during 3-county chase

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A stolen work truck in Nashville smashed a police car in Nolensville, was spiked in Rutherford County, and ultimately stopped in Williamson County near the Marshall County line.

It all happened before 7 a.m. Friday on Gallatin Road where a man later identified as 36-year-old Tracy Potts took a Ram 4500 heavy duty work truck towing a flatbed trailer holding metal pipes.

According to Nolensville Police, Metro Police radioed ahead and asked Nolensville to try and stop the truck.

When Nolensville Police got into position, Chief Roddy Parker tells News 2 that Potts hit a motorist and an unmarked Nolensville Police car doing substantial damage. Neither the motorist nor the officer suffered serious injuries.

Parker says Potts drove into Rutherford County where the truck tires were spiked. Potts, who has prior charges for auto theft, continued to drive for miles on the rapidly shredding tires.

About an hour later, the chase concluded near Fuller Road and Flat Creek Road in Williamson County. Dashcam showed Potts attempting to run a road block, which caused the truck and trailer to get stuck in a culvert.

While Potts continued to gun the engine, deputies and Nolensville Police officers surrounded the truck. Deputies pointed AR-15s at Potts, while other officers broke the glass and brought Potts to the ground.

After Potts was cuffed and searched, Chief Parker reminded Potts how dangerous his actions were to everyone.

“You could have killed a bunch of people. You hit one of my officers,” said Parker to Potts.

After his arrest, Potts was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation. He faces a slew of charges that include aggravated assault on a first responder, theft over $60,000, evading,

reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, driving on a revoked license, DUI and vandalism.

Potts is in the Williamson County Jail under a $100,000 bond.