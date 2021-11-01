Alleged truck thief rams 2 Brentwood police cars

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Missouri prison inmate is back behind bars — this time in Williamson County, Tenn.

The inmate is accused of stealing a truck and then ramming police cars.

News 2 visited the Brentwood Police Station and saw the two damaged police cruisers involved in Thursday night’s crime spree.

According to Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes, it all began after a man identified as Jeremy Mansfield struck another motorist on I-65, then fled the scene.

Jeremy Mansfield Mugshot (Courtesy: Brentwood PD)

It was not long before Brentwood officers found the stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup near Crockett Road in Brentwood.

As the officer maneuvered her police car behind the 35-year-old, dash cam video showed the suspect putting the truck in reverse and accelerating into the front of the police car.

Metal was shredded and steam poured out of the police car engine compartment. With the police car disabled, the wanted felon drove away.

“The driver of this stolen vehicle had no concern for the safety of our officers and he intentionally put his vehicle in reverse and backed into the first vehicle on the traffic stop on Crockett road,” Chief Hughes said. “And you can tell from the video it was a pretty good lick and it made the vehicle inoperable.”

Roughly an hour later, Brentwood Police found Mansfield parked in a resident’s driveway near Edmondson Pike.

The video showed flashlights, then officers approaching with long guns raised. Suddenly, Mansfield put it in reverse, accelerating directly into a police car.

Again there was crunching metal and more damage.

The officers focused their guns on the truck, ordering Mansfield to surrender, but they did not open fire.

Suddenly, the Missouri man accelerated forward. The officers once again approached the vehicle. That’s when dash cam video shows the truck go into reverse and maneuver toward the officers who had to run to safety.

The truck wedged in the shrubbery beside the home.

Video shows multiple officers, guns raised, moving to the truck.

According to Chief Hughes, Mansfield did not surrender, and officers used a baton to break a window and pull him out of the stolen Toyota.

“He was using his vehicle as a weapon,” Chief Hughes said. “He could have seriously injured a number of our officers. Our officers used great restraint not to use deadly force when in all likelihood they may have been justified in that particular circumstance.”

News 2 has learned that the 35-year-old has a long history of criminal behavior that includes a five-year prison sentence in Missouri for burglary and theft.

Thankfully neither the suspect or any of the officers were injured.

Mansfield is charged with many felonies, including leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated assault.

He is in Williamson county jail under a $143,000 bond.