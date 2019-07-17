Alleged drug dealer in Portland charged with 2nd-degree murder

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Portland man was arrested on second-degree murder charges, accused of supplying the drugs that killed a man this past February.

It took Portland detectives five months to put this case together using toxicology results, numerous interviews, and chasing countless clues.

Last week a Sumner County Grand Jury handed down an indictment.

Tuesday, Detectives arrested Daniel Lemmons and charged him with second-degree murder in the overdose death of Raymond Anthony Sadler in early February 2019.

Family members, who called 911, found the 33-year-old unresponsive – on the bathroom floor.

911: is he breathing?

caller: He is cold. Pretty cold. I can’t hear him breathing.

911: And you don’t see any drugs around him?

Caller: Yeah, there’s a needle on the floor in here.

911: There is a needle?

On Tuesday evening, Portland police arrested Daniel Lemmons on charges of second-degree murder

Detective Jason Arnold says the allegation is, Lemmons sold the drugs that had the fentanyl that killed Sadler.

Detective Arnold says upon his arrest, Lemmons said nothing constructive.

“No, he refused to cooperate. he consistently lied to us and we were able to prove that everything he said was a lie.”

Chief Anthony Heavner says “My officers are very dedicated. The detectives worked extremely hard and were diligent in their search to get to the truth.”

Heavner says investigating the case back to its origins is now the new normal for law enforcement.

Heavner says “We are taking a much different approach to get back to the source. Our goal is to work it back. and we take every step we can to do that. We leave no stone unturned, and this is proof we will do everything we can to make you responsible.”

Mr. Lemmons is in the Sumner County jail charged with second-degree murder. His bond is $250,000.