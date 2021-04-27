All Tennessee counties now providing walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a news conference Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced that all health departments in Tennessee will begin providing walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Appointments will still be made available to those who want them but will no longer be required. For those who do want to schedule an appointment, you can do so at the state health department’s website. In Tennessee, anyone ages 16 and up are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Most pharmacies and stores across the state offering the vaccine will continue to offer by appointment only for now.

Earlier Tuesday, Rutherford County and Williamson County announced their plans for walk-in clinics. Williamson County is offering walk-ins at a drive-thru location at the Williamson County Agricultural Center on 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. Rutherford County is offering walk-ins at the State Farm Operations Center on 2500 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.