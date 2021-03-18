‘All it takes is one bullet’: neighbors react to teen shot and killed while playing with gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday afternoon Metro Police responded to a shooting at a home on Rock Creek Drive in Antioch where two teenagers had supposedly been playing with a gun.

But fun and games quickly turned deadly.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Kevin Niyibizi brought a gun over to 17-year-old Eric Ishimwe’s home.

Ishimwe told detectives that while they were playing around he pulled the trigger with the pistol pointed at Niyibizi and shot him.

Neighbor Michael Kinnard says he’s shocked this happened right across the street from the home he’s lived in for decades.

“This is something that we hear about, but never this close. I mean this is like really close and that’s the heartbreaking part of it,” Kinnard said. “It’s a very sad thing and everybody here in the neighborhood is just in awe because of that situation.”

Ishimwe was booked at the juvenile detention center and is charged with criminal homicide.

“All it takes is one bullet to hit you at the right spot and you’re gone,” Kinnard said.

