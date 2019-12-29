Algood Police find meth in car outside Walmart

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Algood police officers arrested a man who they said had drugs and digital scales in his possession.

Police said a car was illegally parked at Walmart Friday night and officers discovered the owner had outstanding criminal warrants.

Officers found the owner inside the store and arrested him, but are not releasing his identity as their investigation continues.

They also found 7.3 grams of Methamphetamine along with scales during the arrest.

Algood police said officers arrested three people in total that evening for drug related incidents and confiscated 9.3 grams of meth.

