Alert issued for missing toddler, mother in southern Kentucky

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Authorities in southern Kentucky have issued an alert for a wanted woman believed to have fled with her 18-month-old daughter to avoid arrest.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old, Desirae Remour and her daughter, Harley Rae Remour, were last seen in the area on July 8.
Detectives said they received information that Desirae Remour had fled with Harley to avoid being arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Desirae Remour is described as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Harley has blue eyes and red or auburn-colored hair. A photo of Harley was not released by law enforcement.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 270-726-2244 or Logan County dispatch at 270-726-4911.