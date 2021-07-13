Alert issued for missing toddler, mother in southern Kentucky

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Authorities in southern Kentucky have issued an alert for a wanted woman believed to have fled with her 18-month-old daughter to avoid arrest.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old, Desirae Remour and her daughter, Harley Rae Remour, were last seen in the area on July 8.

Desirae Remour (Courtesy: Logan County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives said they received information that Desirae Remour had fled with Harley to avoid being arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Desirae Remour is described as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Harley has blue eyes and red or auburn-colored hair. A photo of Harley was not released by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 270-726-2244 or Logan County dispatch at 270-726-4911.