LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) β€” Lebanon police say they’re looking to identify two people that stole alcohol from a store.

They say two people inside a Chevy pickup stole alcohol from Cheers Liquor Store at the intersection of Highway 109 and Leeville Pike.

The thief reportedly broke into the store using a rock.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. last Saturday morning. If you recognize the truck, give Lebanon police a call.