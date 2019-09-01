Alcohol sales start inside Vanderbilt Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – College football season is finally in full swing and with the addition of another kind of kickoff at Vanderbilt University Saturday.

Due to new Southeastern Conference rules, commodore fans can now officially buy alcohol inside the stadium.

“I think it’s great, I think people will not come in and chug their beer before they come in, they can drink responsibility… it’s fantastic,” said football fan Rick Goddard.

The concessions stand sold craft beer and ciders, regulated with I.D. checks and two beers per person at a time.

“I.D.’s are one thing, but a fake ID is pretty easy to get so it’s great for the college, not sure about the student population,” said fan Nick Faulkney.

While News 2 was unable to get sale numbers Saturday night, staff kept very busy pouring drinks the majority of the game.